Report: Hulk Hogan In Talks With WWE

WWE officials are currently having talks about a Hulk Hogan return, according to PWInsider. Discussions for the return began several weeks back.

Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won’t cause a big backlash due to his racist comments debacle from 2016. It’s possible that WWE hires him in an Ambassador role.

WWE issued the following statement:

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”