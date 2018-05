Darren Rovell of ESPN is reporting that the WWE has agreed to make Fox the new home of SmackDown Live in October 2019 with what was described as a “massive” offer.

According to Matthew Beloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter, Raw would be remaining on the USA Network and getting as much as three times its current rate from the cable network, but NBC intends to let SmackDown Live go. Thus, WWE will have to find a new home for SmackDown Live.