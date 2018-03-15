Report: NJPW Could Be Running Another Event In The US This Year

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that New Japan Pro Wrestling officials have a preliminary hold on a date for a show on July 7th at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

The promotion has announced that they will run March 25th in Long Beach, which sold out 5,000 seats in under 20-minutes.

Also, there have been some discussions talk the July return being in a major arena in either Long Beach or Las Vegas. The show would be on the same night as UFC’s show in Las Vegas for International Fight Week, which is UFC 226 and headlined by Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic.