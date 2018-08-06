Report On Ronda Rousey’s In-ring WWE Work So Far

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Ronda Rousey’s in-ring performances with WWE so far…

“Ronda is fantastic considering the amount of matches she’s had. But it’s still different from what everyone else is doing. It’s like they go, ‘she’s the best worker of all the women’ and she’s really not the best worker of all the women. ”

“Her matches have actually been phenomonal and better than — they’ve been the best matches that the women have had especially now when you have the weak champions that you’ve got now.”

“I mean all the matches are practiced, but [Ronda’s are] more hands-on you know… everything. I mean they go to the Performance Center and rehearse it and rehearse it and rehearse it as opposed to kind of I mean going though maybe rehearse it the day of the show. This is like intense for days, that’s the difference.”