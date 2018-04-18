Report: Randy Orton’s Tattoo Artist Suing WWE And 2K Games

TMZ is reporting that Catherine Alexander, who is the tattoo artist for WWE SmackDown Live superstar Randy Orton, is suing WWE and 2K Games as they claiming that they used her designs without her permission and that she owns the copyrights to the designs.
The report notes that Alexander claims that she raised the issue with WWE back in 2009 and was offered $450 for the rights to use the designs, which she declined.
