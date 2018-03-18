Report: Rey Mysterio Signs With Lucha Promotion

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was expected to sign with the WWE. However, Nashville-based newspaper The Tennessean is reporting that Mysterio has signed with Aro Lucha and has been given co-ownership of the upstart promotion as part of the deal.

“I think what we are doing with Aro Lucha being fan-owned is revolutionary,” Mysterio told The Tennessean’s Nate Rau. “We are giving the fans something they have never had before, a voice and a chance to get in on the action.”

“This gives fans a chance to get in on the action, but more so than that it really gives them a voice,” Aro Lucha owner Jason Brown said. “Especially at a company like ours, fans are so passionate. They critique every storyline, every character. Well we’re able now to actually listen to them.”

If you recall, Mysterio was set for a meeting with Triple H at WWE headquarters a few weeks ago to finalize a new contract after his big surprise return at the Royal Rumble in January. However, that meeting did not happen due to the fact that Triple H needed to go to Saudi Arabia to finalize the new contract there that would see WWE produce live events.

PWinsider adds that there’s no word yet on whether the ownership aspect of the announced deal is storyline or legitimate.