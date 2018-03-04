Report: Rey Mysterio Suffers Injury At Northeast Wrestling Show

Rumors of Rey Mysterio potentially coming back to the WWE could be now on hold as the former WWE champion is reportedly injured.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Mysterio is believed to have torn his left biceps during a tag team match on Friday night in Waterbury, Connecticut at a Northeast Wrestling event.

As of this writing, Meltzer doesn’t know the injury’s extent. However, it was noted that Mysterio believes he tore the muscle during the match where he teamed with Flip Gordon against Joey Mercury and Caleb Konley. After the match, he had heavy swelling in his left arm. Mysterio could be out of action as long as six months.