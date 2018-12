Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that several WWE Raw stars were ill this past week.

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was sick and couldn’t talk at times. Thus, the reason why he was sent home from live events.

Also, former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss had a bad cold and a very weak voice. She was supposed to have a long promo on the show, but the segment was changed to have Nia Jax dominate the talking.