Report: Two NXT Stars Being Groomed For WWE 205 Live

WWE could be calling up two NXT stars to the main roster in the near future.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ricochet and Lio Rush are being groomed for the 205 Live brand.

If you recall, Rush got himself some backstage heat from his tweet about Emma’s release from the sports entertainment company a few months ago.

Although Rush isn’t getting a push in NXT at the moment, Meltzer says there are many who are very high on his ability to be a star.