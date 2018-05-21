Report: WWE Changes The Finish Mid-Match At NXT Event

Dave Meltzer noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE changed the finish of a match between Kassius Ohno and Chad Lail during NXT’s recent live event in Dallas, Texas.

Meltzer noted that after Chad started to receive a lot of cheers, WWE flipped the originally planned outcome. Here is what he had to say (H/T to Ringside News):

“There were a couple of fans in the very beginning going, ‘Chad, Chad, Chad’ for whatever reason. More and more people jumped in and pretty soon everyone is doing this. Chad Lail is heel in NXT but he’s never on TV so you wouldn’t know that and Ohno ia a babyface.

So they’re doing this. In the middle of the match, all of a sudden it just flips. Ohno starts playing heel and loses. They just changed the match — completely changed everything on the fly. Yes, that’s what they did and Ohno would have won. Ohno always beats Lail and he lost. They changed the finish just so that the crowd would be real happy and they were”