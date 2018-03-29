Report: WWE Drops SmackDown Top 10 Concept

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the belief within the WWE is that the SmackDown top ten concept is already done.

If you recall, they did it for two weeks to set up the angle between Randy Orton and Bobby Roode with the idea of Roode being rated higher than Orton. This brought Jinder Mahal into the angle with him causing issues by constantly reminding Orton that Roode was ranked higher than he was.

Orton is slated to defend the United States Title against Rusev, Mahal, and Roode at WrestleMania 34.