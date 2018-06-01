Report: WWE Executive Fired Over Wife’s Islamophobic Comments

An interesting story has surfaced about the fact the WWE is no longer employing Sal Siino, who was the Senior Vice President of Global Content Distribution and Business Development.

The sports entertainment company decided to fire him after the Huffington Post’s Luke O’Brien did a feature on Siino’s wife Amy Mekelburg, who started an organization called Resistance Against Islamic Radicals, and runs an Islamophobic account on Twitter.

Fast forward to last week, WWE officials told O’Brien that this marked the first time that they heard of Mekelburg. Then the reporter reached out to the WWE the next day, which led to the WWE confirming that Siino was no longer with the company.

“Now that it has come to our attention, Sal Siino is no longer an employee,” a company spokesman stated.

It should be noted that the WWE did confirm that Siino helped negotiate the WWE television deal with United Arab Emirates.