Report: WWE Makes Behind The Scenes Change To 205 Live

There has been a big backstage shift in the WWE with the 205 Live brand.

PWinsider.com has published a report that states that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is no longer charge of the TV series as he has stepped aside. Now, Triple H, who oversees NXT, is in charge of the brand. As seen by watching the show on the WWE Network, “The Game” has brought back many of the hallmarks of the Cruiserweight Classic to the show. While McMahon wanted to showcase their personalities, Triple H has focused more on their in-ring work.

It was noted in the report that McMahon made the decision to allow Triple H to take over as show runner two weeks ago in an attempt to reboot and fix the brand. People within the sports entertainment company has noted that the last two weeks of 205 Live have been compared to WWE NXT.

What fans are seeing on the program is the vision that was planned originally with the 205 Live series before McMahon got involved in the creative of the program.