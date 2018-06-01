Report: WWE May Sign Daughter Of Current WWE Trainer

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that indie talent Xia Brookside, who is the stepdaughter of WWE trainer Robbie Brookside, could be a part of the upcoming Mae Young Classic Tournament later this year, and may possibly be signed to a WWE contract.

It was noted in the report that she canceled her summer tour after previously asking for more dates.

The taping dates for the WWE Mae Young Classic II tournament will take place August 7th and 8th in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when the first-round matches will air on the WWE Network.