Report: WWE Officials Not Happy With Mixed Match Challenge Viewership

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that officials of the sports entertainment company are not happy with the viewership numbers for Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook as it was noted that some key people in the promotion are already sour on the tournament. Here is what Meltzer had to say:

“Mixed Match Challenge dropped greatly in viewership. Even before this week’s numbers came in, we had heard that they were very unhappy about the huge drop from week one to week two and key people were already souring on it.

The second show as really bad. This week’s show felt like a harmless gimmick show but there feels like no important reason to watch.”