Report: WWE Planning Two Big Title Matches For WrestleMania 34

With WrestleMania 34 just months away, the card is taking shape. There are two rumored matches for the upcoming event. They are Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Title and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Title.

This is the reason why WWE decided to add the stipulation where the Royal Rumble winners could face either brand’s champion.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.