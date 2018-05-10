Report: WWE SmackDown Star Has Heat After Going Off-Script

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Big Cass has upset WWE officials because he went off-script during a segment on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network that involved a little person, who was dressed as Daniel Bryan and ended with Cass beating him down in the middle of the ring.

The original idea was for Cass to hit a big boot to the person and stand tall but he wanted and eventually did a spot where he hit the big boot then connected with several punches. This is where he went wrong.

This leads us to WWE officials reportedly unhappy and put him in hot water. Thus, the reason he wasn’t featured on this week’s SmackDown Live and likely lost to Daniel Bryan at Backlash.