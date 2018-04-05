Report: WWE Wants Two Top Names For The Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that

WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia is looking to be an all hands on deck style event for the sports entertainment company.

It’s being reported that WWE is trying to get The Undertaker and Chris Jericho for the show. The deal to run events in Saudi Arabia for the next 10-years is said to be extremely lucrative for the company, and they want to kick things off with a huge event.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event will take place on April 27th and will air on the WWE Network.