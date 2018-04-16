Reported Details On End Of John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Relationship

John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up after dating since 2012.

Cena and Bella teamed up together for the first time back at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 where they defeated The Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena proposed to Bella. They did not get married but were engaged.

People is reporting that the wedding was supposed to take place on May 5th in Mexico. According to the report, Bella is “heartbroken” and “devastated”. Cena’s career conflicts may have influenced the move to end the relationship and questioned how their engagement started.

“She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider says. “He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth.”

“But in that case, he never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken.”