Reporter Responds To Maria Kanellis Denying WWE Release Story

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, Maria Kanellis has publicly denied that she asked for her release from WWE.

ProWrestlingSheet.com’s Ryan Satin, who initially broke the story, gave the following response:

“Just so it’s known … I reached out to the couple for comment BEFORE publishing and was told there’d be no comment. This could’ve been EASILY avoided had they just said the part about Maria wasn’t true. Reporters who reach out to verify information with you aren’t the enemy.

It’s just frustrating to see wrestlers who don’t like how wrestling news sites have typically operated denying help to those of us trying to do it differently. I get ZERO joy out of spreading false information. You all have no idea how much it gets to me when that happens.”

Satin provided additional comments and also has others backing him up:

