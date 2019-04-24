Reports Of Bray Wyatt’s New Gimmick Almost Nixed

Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast commented on how Bray Wyatt’s new persona was allegedly in danger of being dropped right away:

“I was told that WWE considered dropping the gimmick altogether after feedback on Tuesday morning from bigwig shareholders and sponsors voicing their opinion on it. Apparently, they didn’t like the whole cult leader of children vibe.”

“I was also told that there were plenty of people who loved it, and as we saw on SmackDown Live the vignette aired again so it looks like WWE is moving forward with the idea.”

“Interestingly enough just in case it was scrapped a very initial idea was thrown around which included putting Nikki Cross and Lars Sullivan with Bray as the New Wyatt Family.”

“So it does look like they’re moving forward with the idea [of Firefly Fun House].”