Results From Thursday’s 5 Star Wrestling TV Taping

5 Star Wrestling sent out the following results from Thursday’s TV tapings:

5 STAR WRESTLING LIVE ON FREESPORTS

LIVERPOOL ECHO ARENA: Thursday, February 1 2018

FULL RESULTS:



* ‘Darewolf’ PJ Black pinned ‘Tango’ Timm Wylie



* Jack Jester pinned ‘The Primate’ Jason Prime



Live TV matches



* Mark Haskins beat Joey Axl, BT Gunn, ‘The Professional’ Nathan Cruz and Flash Morgan Webster in a 5 Star Submission Elimination match to become the first 5 Star Wrestling: Tap or Snap Champion (Order of elimination: Axl made Webster, Cruz and Gunn tap to the Ayers Rock Lock, Haskins made Axl tap to the Snap Trap armbar)



* Rampage Brown pinned Moose after a piledriver



* 5 Star Tag Team Tournament Semi Final: Max Money – Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted and Charlie Sterling defeated The Masters of Cool – ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters and Carlito – when Maxted rolled up Masters for the pinfall



* ‘The All-American American’ Jake Hager pinned ‘English Lion’ Eddie Ryan with his feet on the ropes



* Rey Mysterio defeated ‘Liverpool’s Number 1’ Zack Gibson by disqualification



* 5 Star Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final: ‘The Phoenix’ Jody Fleisch and El Ligero defeated Dave Mastiff and Big Grizzly when Fleisch pinned Mastiff after a Phoenix DDT



* 5 Star Champion John Morrison pinned Rob Van Dam with an inside cradle to retain the championship



NEWS:



MORRISON STILL 5 STAR CHAMPION AFTER NIGHT OF HISTORY



GIBSON ATTACKS CHAMPION AND CHALLENGER AFTER MAIN EVENT DUEL



SCOUSER’S FURY AT ‘AMERICAN BIAS’



John Morrison emerged from 5 Star Wrestling’s debut show on FreeSports as still the 5 Star Champion but Zack Gibson came out as the name on everyone’s lips.



‘Liverpool’s Number 1’ did exactly what he promised he’d do in his home city venue LIVE on British television. He made a statement.



The three-hour TV event at Liverpool Echo Arena went off the air with Morrison and his challenger Rob Van Dam lying in the ring as the controversial Scouser grabbed the new 5 Star Championship and told the viewing audience that “consequences” are on the horizon should he be overlooked for the main event again.



Gibson had just flattened the two Americans with the belt after appearing as guest commentator for their co-main event title match.



This came after Morrison beat RVD in a lengthy encounter with a small package to record his sixth successful defence of the belt he won in 2016.



During the match a disgusted Gibson told commentators Greg Lambert and Joe Hendry that he was furious the two ‘Yanks’ were in the prime bout on the debut of the first ever live weekly British wrestling TV series.



The Liverpudlian was also angry that ‘The All-American American’ Jake Hager, who earlier defeated Eddie Ryan, was being lined up as the next challenger and not him or another home grown talent.



Earlier in the evening, the self-styled ‘spokesman for British wrestling’ delivered a series of withering speeches – one backstage to his opponent Rey Mysterio – and one to the live crowd while on his way to the ring.



Gibson let rip at Mysterio, 5 Star Wrestling management, and all the big-name Americans who he felt were only in Britain for a payday and were stopping the Brits from taking the spotlight.



Booed by a large proportion of his home city fans, Zack then battled the Master of the 619 in a gripping back-and-forth bout.



But seemingly on the verge of a pinfall defeat to the hugely popular Rey, Gibson got disqualified when he booted the masked legend in the groin.



NOTE – After the TV show ended, Rey Mysterio saved Morrison and RVD from a triple-team by Gibson, Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted and Charlie Sterling.