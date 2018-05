Hello everybody! I have a lot of good news. I'll start with some upcoming shows. Friday May 25th @aawpro June 2nd @impactwrestling June 7nd majorleaguewrestling has a match for the Tag-Team Title June 24 I back on @nextgentn Tennessee and more. See you soon! #Animo #MexaKing #NeverDie #LuchaBrothers #LuchaLibre #Wrestling

A post shared by Rey Fenix (@reyfenixmx) on May 23, 2018 at 2:44pm PDT