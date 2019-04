Rey Mysterio wrote the following on Instagram regarding reports that he is injured:

“Suffered an injury on my right ankle this past Monday night on Raw against @baroncorbinwwe

Praying 🙏🏼 to be ready for Mania this Sunday!”

Ricochet responded to Mysterio with the following message:

“Man, sorry to hear. But if ANYONE can make a come back and be good for Mania this Sunday it’s you.”