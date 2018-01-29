Rey Mysterio And The Hurricane Comment On Surprise Royal Rumble Appearances

WWE has released these videos of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio and former Tag Team Champion The Hurricane talk about their surprise appearances in the 2018 Royal Rumble Match. You can watch them here:
With former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey now under contract with the WWE, speculation on what the sports entertainment company may have planned...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!