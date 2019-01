With Rey Mysterio getting rave reviews for his recent matches including those with Andrade, Matt Hardy wrote the following about Mysterio on Twitter:

How can anyone not love & respect @reymysterio? For a guy who has put his body through SO damn much for nearly 30 years, his skills as an athletic performer are positively MIND-BLOWING. What a LEGEND. #SDLive — The BROKEN One, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 23, 2019