Rey Mysterio Gives High Praise To WWE Superstar

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Rey Mysterio commented on Bray Wyatt:

“I think he’s a genius! He’s a genius. It’s in his roots, his blood. He’s third generation, along with his brother, but he’s making a legacy of his own,” said Mysterio. “He’s very motivated and knows where he’s going and what he’s doing with his character.”

Mysterio also commented on CM Punk:

“I think definitely we would all love to see CM Punk back eventually. Whether he comes back or not is up to him – but I enjoy having him around, even if it’s just with his FOX role. But we all enjoy seeing CM Punk in the ring. I doubt anybody out there would say, ‘Nah, I don’t really want to see him back.’ He has a great personality, great character and he’s great in the ring.”