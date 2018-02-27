Rey Mysterio In Talks With WWE For Match Against Top Name At WrestleMania 34

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio is reportedly in talks with the WWE
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported on Twitter that Mysterio is in discussions with the sports entertainment company and was backstage for tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Los Angeles to finalize details for the deal that will see him work WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.
His rumored opponent at the event is John Cena.
