Rey Mysterio Injured and Will Possibly Miss WrestleMania 35

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Rey Mysterio reportedly suffered an injury during his match with Baron Corbin on RAW. Mysterio’s scheduled match with Andrade for Tuesday night’s Smackdown has been pulled.

At this time, Mysterio’s match with Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 is in question. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

