Rey Mysterio Injured and Will Possibly Miss WrestleMania 35

Rey Mysterio reportedly suffered an injury during his match with Baron Corbin on RAW. Mysterio’s scheduled match with Andrade for Tuesday night’s Smackdown has been pulled.

At this time, Mysterio’s match with Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 is in question. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

After the match he took a detour to go to the back with the doctors. Was hurt on a flip off the top and grinder through it. Saw the ref paging the back, likely changed the match. — Mike Herson (@mrherson) April 2, 2019