Rey Mysterio Injured At MITB, Why The Revival Beat The Usos On WWE RAW

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Rey Mysterio is believed to have suffered from a separated shoulder during the Money in the Bank PPV.

With WWE announcing a “State of the United States Title” segment for next week’s RAW, there is currently speculation that Mysterio could end up forfeiting or losing the title. A separated shoulder injury typically takes around six weeks to heal.

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained why The Revival defeated The Usos on this week’s episode of WWE RAW:

“Since the Usos beat the SmackDown Tag Team Champions they can lose now even though they’re going for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Because it’s 50/50 so since they won the bigger one they can lose the smaller one. So that’s the way they book which to me is like so completely counterproductive.”