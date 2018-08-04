Rey Mysterio, Jack Swagger Among Several Wrestling At Tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The following was sent to us:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4: WRESTLING UNDER THE STARS 7 AT DUTCHESS STADIUM
Tickets ordered online will NOT be mailed out. They will be available for pick up at the stadium box office. Please bring your receipt and ID.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the door!

Northeast Wrestling will present Wrestling Under the Stars 7 on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, NY. Bell time is 7 p.m.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR . . .

NORTHEAST WRESTLING TITLE MATCH
JACK SWAGGER VS. BILLY GUNN
FLIP GORDON VS. REY MYSTERIO

WRECKING BALL LEGURSKY VS. HALE COLLINS

ROBBIE E VS. MAN SCOUT JAKE MANNING

JT DUNN VS. BRAD HOLLISTER

RENEE YOUNG

YOUNG BUCKS

MARTY SCURLL

COREY GRAVES

TENILLE FKA EMMA VS. KASEY CATAL

CHRISTIAN

THE KINGDOM

TITO SANTANA

KING KONG BUNDY

DARBY ALLIN

ADRENALINE RUSH

