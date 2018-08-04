Rey Mysterio, Jack Swagger Among Several Wrestling At Tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Event

The following was sent to us:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 4: WRESTLING UNDER THE STARS 7 AT DUTCHESS STADIUM
Tickets ordered online will NOT be mailed out. They will be available for pick up at the stadium box office. Please bring your receipt and ID.
Tickets will be available to purchase at the door!
Northeast Wrestling will present Wrestling Under the Stars 7 on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, NY. Bell time is 7 p.m.
SCHEDULED TO APPEAR . . .
NORTHEAST WRESTLING TITLE MATCH
JACK SWAGGER VS. BILLY GUNN
FLIP GORDON VS. REY MYSTERIO
WRECKING BALL LEGURSKY VS. HALE COLLINS
ROBBIE E VS. MAN SCOUT JAKE MANNING
JT DUNN VS. BRAD HOLLISTER
RENEE YOUNG
YOUNG BUCKS
MARTY SCURLL
COREY GRAVES
TENILLE FKA EMMA VS. KASEY CATAL
CHRISTIAN
THE KINGDOM
TITO SANTANA
KING KONG BUNDY
DARBY ALLIN
ADRENALINE RUSH