Rey Mysterio, Jack Swagger Among Several Wrestling At Tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Event

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4: WRESTLING UNDER THE STARS 7 AT DUTCHESS STADIUM

Tickets ordered online will NOT be mailed out. They will be available for pick up at the stadium box office. Please bring your receipt and ID.



Tickets will be available to purchase at the door!



Northeast Wrestling will present Wrestling Under the Stars 7 on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, NY. Bell time is 7 p.m.



SCHEDULED TO APPEAR . . .



NORTHEAST WRESTLING TITLE MATCH

JACK SWAGGER VS. BILLY GUNN



FLIP GORDON VS. REY MYSTERIO



WRECKING BALL LEGURSKY VS. HALE COLLINS



ROBBIE E VS. MAN SCOUT JAKE MANNING



JT DUNN VS. BRAD HOLLISTER



RENEE YOUNG



YOUNG BUCKS



MARTY SCURLL



COREY GRAVES



TENILLE FKA EMMA VS. KASEY CATAL



CHRISTIAN



THE KINGDOM



TITO SANTANA



KING KONG BUNDY



DARBY ALLIN



ADRENALINE RUSH