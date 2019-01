Rey Mysterio appeared at Thursday night’s NXT live event in San Diego, CA. Kona, who was cutting a promo about the city of San Diego, was interrupted by Mysterio and the two of them got into a brawl.

Rey Mysterio With A Surprise Appearance In NXT! pic.twitter.com/DqAvB2JRFs — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) January 25, 2019