Rey Mysterio, Matt Riddle & Bullet Club Working Stacked Northeast Wrestling Tonight

The following was sent to us:

It’s the biggest weekend of the year for Northeast Wrestling!



FRIDAY – The Wrestling Under the Stars Tour comes to Norwich, CT for a loaded line-up that includes Northeast Wrestling Champion Jack Swagger versus Flip Gordon, The Bullet Club, Rey Mysterio, Christian, Renee Young, Emma, Corey Graves, The Kingdom and many more stars!



SATURDAY – It’s Wrestling Under the Stars 7 in Wappingers Falls, NY for a show headlined by Northeast Wrestling Champion Jack Swagger versus Billy Gunn, Flip Gordon versus Rey Mysterio, The Bullet Club, Christian, Renee Young, Emma and much more!



Complete details are below! Order online at www.northeastwrestling.com or buy your tickets at the stadiums the day of the event!



THANK YOU for your continued support of Northeast Wrestling!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3: WRESTLING UNDER THE STARS TOUR IN NORWICH, CT



Tickets ordered online will NOT be mailed out. They will be available for pick up at the stadium box office. Please bring your receipt and ID.



Tickets will be available to purchase at the door!



Northeast Wrestling’s “Wrestling Under the Stars” tour comes to Dodd Stadium in Norwich, CT on Friday, August 3. Belltime is 8 p.m.



SCHEDULED TO APPEAR . . .



NORTHEAST WRESTLING TITLE MATCH

JACK SWAGGER VS. FLIP GORDON



DARBY ALLIN VS. REY MYSTERIO



MATT RIDDLE VS. BRAD HOLISTER



WRECKING BALL LEGURSKY VS. JAKE MANNING



RENEE YOUNG



THE YOUNG BUCKS



MARTY SCURLL



COREY GRAVES



TENILLE FKA EMMA



CHRISTIAN



THE KINGDOM



BILLY GUNN



JIMMY HART



“THE RED LION” CHRIS BATTLE