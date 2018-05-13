Rey Mysterio Officially Announced For “All In” Event

At Sunday’s press conference, it was announced that Rey Mysterio will be appearing at the All In show on September 1, which is being held by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

The former WWE Champion joins Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, and Matt Cross as talent who have been confirmed for the show.