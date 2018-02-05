Rey Mysterio On Potential WWE Return, Royal Rumble Appearance, More

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio recently did an interview with The UK Mirror. Here are the highlights:

Possible WWE return:

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy.”

Reaction to Rumble return:

“It’s been incredible. I have nothing to say but to thank the fans for their loyalty, for their respect, for being a Rey Mysterio fan from day one… and for all those fans that have never seen me on TV, because this is a new generation of fans that are watching the WWE. So to all the new fans that have heard about Rey Mysterio, or played as me in a video game, or seen me on the Network, for the first time if you got the chance to see me at the Royal Rumble, thank you very much for being part of it as a fan.”

Negative reaction from fans at the 2015 Royal Rumble:

“Of course, you’re right, you have nothing to say, except that has to do with timing. When they are expecting to see a face that they want to see and you give them the wrong one, then they are going to boo. Not at you, but at the way that show was written. So this time I was very fortunate to be number 27, to come out after three years and to have that emotional feeling of being loved and being wanted to be seen again. To be able to be seen again in front of the WWE Universe, was just incredible.”