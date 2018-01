Kenny Omega was able to retain the IWGP United States Championship against Chris Jericho at Thursday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 event that took place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Former WWE star Rey Mysterio wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“Had high expectations for this match & as always both @kennyomegamanx & @chrisjerichofozzy Did Not Disappoint! The match was DopE and the crowd was Lit🔥! #GreatFinale.”