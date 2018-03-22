Rey Mysterio Pulled From NJPW Strong Style: Evolved

NJPW has released the full card for Sunday’s Strong Style: Evolved show, which takes place in Long Beach, California.

It should be noted that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from the show due to injury and his original opponent, Jushin Liger, will face Will Ospreay instead.

– Roppongi 3k & Rocky Romero vs. SoCal Uncensored (Kazarian, Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky)

– David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

– CHAOS (Toru Yano & Chuckie T) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

– Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll & Cody)

– Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Dragon Lee & KUSHIDA) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi)

– Jushin “Thunder” Liger vs. Will Ospreay.

– CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.)

– IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)