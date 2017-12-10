Rey Mysterio To Main Event First-Ever Aro Lucha Event Tonight

Aro Lucha sent along the following:

Talent Update: AroLucha adds Rey Mysterio and more!

Arolucha, Inc. is proud to announce that Rey Mysterio will headline the main event for the Aro Lucha show in Nashville on December 10th, 2017

Arolucha, Inc. is proud to announce that Rey Mysterio will headline the main event for the Aro Lucha lucha libre show in Nashville on December 10th, 2017. Alongside other luchadores, stars, and characters, Rey will anchor a talented roster of athletes that will perform at Aro Lucha’s inaugural event.

Rey Mysterio is arguably the most recognized professional lucha libre star today. With a career that spans over 25 years, Rey has appeared in virtually every major wrestling promotion in existence including WWE, WCW, ECW, and Lucha Underground. He is a three-time past World Heavyweight Champion for WWE.

“I knew the first time I watched Rey wrestle that he was going to be a star,” said Carlos “Konnan” Ashenoff, Head Writer for AroLucha, Inc. Konnan is credited with finding and developing Rey as a young talent. Rey has also appeared in Konnan’s Mexico based promotion, The Crash, multiple times over the past year.

The entire roster and remaining matches have been released below:

– Rey Mysterio & Pentagon vs Rush & John Morrison

– Jack Evans & Hurricane Helms & Maximo vs Garza Jr & La Mascara & Daga

– MVP vs Sammy Guevara

– Keyra & Lacey Lane vs Vanilla Vargas & Taya

– Demus vs Mascarita Dorada

– Willie Mack vs Mr. 450

Don Harris, co-founder and head of production for Arolucha, Inc stated, “We’ve tried to bring our years of experience in the wrestling industry and tv production to the table, while also marrying that with some of the top talent in the lucha libre world. We’re excited to bring this roster to the fans and families that would not otherwise get a chance to see these stars outside of Mexico.”

AroLucha’s December 10th, 2017 event will be held at the Nashville Fairgrounds Sports Arena. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arolucha-presents-lucha-libre-tickets-39760243960. To sign up for special promotions and information visit arolucha.com.

About AroLucha, Inc.

Aro Lucha is a high energy, family-friendly Lucha Libre promotion based in the United States. Its principals have produced over 200 hours of network television, specifically in the professional wrestling arena. They are focused on bringing authentic Stars, Characters, and Storylines to their fans through live events, social media, and digital content. Aro Lucha is a company that fans can be proud to support.