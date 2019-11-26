Rey Mysterio Wins US Title On WWE RAW (Video)

On this week’s WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio won a four-way match to earn a United States Title match against AJ Styles. With the help of Randy Orton, Mysterio ended up defeating Styles to capture the title. Mysterio’s son Dominik celebrated with him after the match.

