Rey Mysterio Wins US Title On WWE RAW (Video)

On this week’s WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio won a four-way match to earn a United States Title match against AJ Styles. With the help of Randy Orton, Mysterio ended up defeating Styles to capture the title. Mysterio’s son Dominik celebrated with him after the match.

In 2009, @reymysterio won the Intercontinental Championship twice in the same year; his first two reigns with that title.

In 2019, 10 years later, Mysterio has now won the #USTitle twice in the same year; his first two reigns with this title. #RAW

— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) November 26, 2019