Rey Mysterio – WWE Return Update, David Otunga Incident (Video)

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Rey Mysterio is “very close to returning” to WWE. The belief is that Mysterio’s final indy dates are the first weekend of September which includes All In. The current speculation is that Mysterio will return to WWE television in late September/early October. WWE reportedly wanted Mysterio prior to All In but he wanted to finish his commitments.

– In an interview with TMZ Sports, David Otunga talked about an encounter with a knife-wielding thief that was going through his car:

”I go and I open the driver’s side door to get in and there’s a guy sitting in my car, and he’s nervous, because when I opened the door I’m startled to see somebody and he’s startled to see me obviously. I couldn’t see anybody because of the window tints. So dude jumps up and he’s in my face, and in my mind I’m like, ‘Holy crap!’ There’s all this stuff going through my head. I’m like, ‘OK, does he have a gun, a knife? He has to have something.’ And because it’s in a parking garage, the spaces are tight so there’s just this little bit of room we’re both standing in. I’m like, ‘If he’s got anything, he’s going to get me. … I’ve got to strike first.’ All of this is going through my mind. So I go to yoke him up and dude just starts pleading with me, ‘No, no, I’m sorry, please don’t hit me, don’t hit me, don’t hurt me, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ He just goes to pieces on me. He’s like, ‘Look, I was just trying to steal some things to sell to make some money, I’m sorry. Here, here, here is your stuff.’ So I’m standing there and I almost feel bad for him. I’m so pissed off, ready to tear dude’s head off, and he’s pleading with me. So, I shoved him and he ran off, gave me my stuff back and took off.”

“Once I chased the guy away, I get in the car and the car is trashed, he threw my stuff everywhere. There’s a knife sitting right there, in the center console, like out. The dude had a knife, he could’ve stabbed me, he could’ve tried it, but he didn’t I mean, that was the biggest thing and I just thank God it wasn’t my time. Also, that further reinforces the fact that I had to strike when I did because had he been holding the knife, that could’ve been it.”