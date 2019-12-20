Rhea Ripley Speaks Out About The Finish of Shayna Baszler Match

In an interview with SI.com, Rhea Ripley talked about the finish of her match on this week’s WWE NXT against Shayna Baszler for the NXT women’s title and the post-match celebration:

“My finisher Riptide is hard enough to do in the ring, let alone on two little ropes, and Cesaro helped me figure it out how to do it from there,” said Ripley. “We were at the PC struggling with it and he came out of nowhere to help.”

“I don’t really get picked up too often, so I was absolutely terrified,” said Ripley. “At one point, they put me up on the corner of the ring, and I looked into the crowd and saw this fan named Kyle, who is always at all of our shows and everyone knows as the ‘Florida Wrestling Fan.’ I don’t know what it is about Kyle, but I feel very comfortable when he’s there, maybe just ‘cause I see his face all the time. I saw him, and he goes, ‘Crowd surf!’ And I thought, ‘That is a bad ass idea.’ So I looked at the fellas around me and was like, ‘Reckon everyone can hold me for a crowd surf?’

“It felt like I was back at a concert. I haven’t been in a mosh pit in so long, and that’s the spot I always wanted to be in. Wrestling is my calling, and it was absolutely amazing.”