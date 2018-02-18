Rhyno Has Twitter Account Hacked, NXT Talent Shows Off New Gimmick

– WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Cocoa, FL at the Cocoa Armory. At the show, Lacey Evans showed off a new gimmick. She swapped out the victory rolls for camo-shorts, braids in her hair and a branded t-shirt naming her an ‘All-American Bad Girl.’

– Rhyno’s Twitter account was hacked this past Thursday, and the person changed the name and ID of the account before sending out some tweets to his some 74K followers. His account noticed the username of the account had been changed from ‘Rhyno313’ to ‘MrjayGG.’

@HeathSlaterOMRB Does Rhyno know that his account was hacked? pic.twitter.com/qL5OhXYUQu — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) February 15, 2018