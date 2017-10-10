Former WWE Star On The Shield, Ric Flair 30 For 30 Details, Kalisto Talks Cruiserweight Title Win (Video)

– Above is video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto backstage at RAW after his big win over Enzo Amore in the main event of last night’s show. Kalisto dedicates the win to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, who would have celebrated a birthday on Monday. Kalisto knew one day he would be Cruiserweight Champion and says he’s not dropping the title for a very long time. He goes on and says he wants to display his art, give opportunities to those who deserve it and fight the best. Now that Enzo isn’t champion, Kalisto says he gets to show the beautiful art that the cruiserweights have but now he’s enjoying his moment.

– Sports Illustrated has an in-depth look at ESPN’s 30 For 30 special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at this link. The special premieres on Tuesday, November 7th at 10pm EST on ESPN. The preview confirms that the special features interviews with Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sting, The Undertaker, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Jim Ross, Flair’s first wife Leslie Jacobs, all three of Flair’s living children and others. A total of 46 people were interviewed for the documentary. Director Rory Karpf noted that the content he got from Steamboat, Michaels and Hogan was “particularly compelling.” Karpf also noted that the only people from the wrestling world that he wanted for the film but failed to land were The Rock, Paul Heyman and Steve Austin.

The special also features multiple interviews with The Nature Boy himself. Filming with Flair took place over a two-year period. Filming began in September 2015 and post-production ended this month. Karpf noted that Flair’s recent hospitalization will be addressed in a director’s statement that will run as an intersitial between segments. Karpf screened the film for Flair several weeks ago while he was recovering in an Atlanta hospital. Flair is planning on being at the premiere in Atlanta next month. Karpf said, “He really liked it a lot and feels it is an honest portrayal of him. It has the good, the bad and the ugly.”

– Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on how the crowd reacted to The Shield reuniting on last night’s RAW in Indianapolis: