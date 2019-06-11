Ric Flair Addresses The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Match

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on Undertaker vs. Bill Goldberg from Super Showdown:

“I don’t like it, but that doesn’t mean that they cannot have an opinion,” said Flair. “I don’t have an agenda here. I cannot let a minute or two of fatigue define anybody. It’s funny, had they gone on one more minute perfect and hit it, everyone would have been like ‘Oh my god that was perfect.’”

Flair also commented on recent criticism he made about Shawn Michaels. Flair was upset over comments Michaels made about how Flair will never know “who Richard Fliehr is.” Michaels also apparently didn’t wish Flair well after Flair’s recent health setback:

“What I said was because he hurt my feelings, I was not questioning who he is. I called up Jim Ross and cussed him out, but Jim was telling the truth. When you open yourself up (like he did) in that 30 for 30, you take the good with the bad.”

“I didn’t like what my own kids said about me. Anyone who knows me knows, if I have it in my pocket, it’s theirs. I can assure you they all lived great lives. Was I there? No. It was a tough schedule and it is now. But you cannot even compare it to not coming home for three months.”