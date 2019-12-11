Ric Flair Comments On Batista Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Ric Flair recently did an interview with WrestlingInc.com and commented on Batista going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I texted him and I think it’s great. Now we just have to get Hunter going and get Randy [Orton] who’s making too much money to get out of it so I can get my third [induction as a part of Evolution]. I think it’s great that Hulk, Hall and Nash – I texted all of them – I think Sean Waltman is going in too [as a part of the nWo]. As much as I didn’t like it at the time, they had a major part in the business.”

“Certainly Dave made an impact, not only with us but as a singles and is a huge star in Hollywood. Kevin and Scott came along and revolutionized that thing. The guy who really kicked it off for them was when they got Sting. Everything ties together. I’m happy for all of these guys that were during my career that I had the pleasure to work with. Even though I struggled with some of the stuff, it wasn’t with those guys. My problems were with Bischoff so I can’t put heat on them.”