Ric Flair Going To Campaign For Kane (Video), William Regal – Japan Photo, Karl Anderson

– Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talking to TMZ Sports about The Rock possibly running for President of the United States in 2020. Flair believes Rock has what it takes and praises him for the success he’s had. Flair says he would be interested in campaigning for Rock and reveals that he’s headed to Tennessee soon to help campaign for Kane as he runs for Mayor in Knox County.

Flair also talks about when he almost ran for Governor of North Carolina but says he gave up on the idea after spending a weekend with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura in Minnesota. Flair says he’s just trying to stay out of the line of fire these days.

– Karl Anderson announced on Twitter that he will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday’s MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Details on how to meet Anderson are at this link.

– As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal missed “Takeover: Chicago” this weekend as he’s been in Japan scouting talents for the company. Regal attended shows for both All Japan Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, among others. Below are comments from Regal and a photo with Japanese wrestling legend Shinjiro Otani: