Ric Flair Health Update, Gail Kim Responds To Criticism

– In an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Ric Flair provided an update on his health:

“It’s almost a year ago, August 14, when I went through everything with my surgery. But now I feel great. I just had another surgery a couple weeks ago to reverse the stoma. Now I need a couple of months of rest, and I still can’t work out yet, but I feel fantastic. It’s a miracle.”

“I’m not physically banged up. I feel great. My knees, elbows, and back, they don’t bother me at all right now. When I look at my friends with back operations, hip replacements, knee replacements, I’m just thankful I’m in one piece because so many have been through a lot. Hulk has had like nine back operations. Guys in my generation and even the generation younger than me are all physically banged up much more than me, but I’m lucky to be doing great. Thank you to all who’ve asked.”

