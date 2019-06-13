Ric Flair Issues Apology To Shawn Michaels

As previously noted, Ric Flair was upset over comments Shawn Michaels made about how Flair will never know “who Richard Fliehr is.” Michaels also apparently didn’t wish Flair well after Flair’s recent health setback.

Flair issued the following apology in a new video:

“I wanted to take one moment to apologize to Shawn Michaels. Shawn, I got excited. I was upset about some stuff [and] took it out on you. I apologize. You and Ricky Steamboat will forever be the greatest wrestlers I’ve ever been in the ring with.”