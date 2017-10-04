Ric Flair Kicked Out Of Indiana Bar For Insulting Employee

Ric Flair’s party was promptly cut short Sunday night after the wrestling legend was tossed from an Indiana bar, reportedly for hurling insults at an employee.

A source told Pro Wrestling Sheet that Flair, 68, was bounced from Fort Wayne’s The Deck at the Gas House for allegedly calling the bartender a “fat ass.”

An unnamed employee from the establishment told The Indianapolis Star the WWE Hall of Famer acted “like a moron.”

Patrons noted on Twitter that this all happened in a matter of 5 minutes.

When you're chillin at the deck and @RicFlairNatrBoy shows up, then gets kicked out within 5mins! Pregaming for the snakepit🤘 — Nicholas AA (@nikkolas_92) April 9, 2017

When you see Ric Flair at the deck and then promptly see him getting kicked out like 5 minutes later 😂 — Billy Pasquale (@Sir_William16) April 9, 2017

Flair had yet to address the incident publicly as of Monday morning.