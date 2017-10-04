ric-flair

Ric Flair Kicked Out Of Indiana Bar For Insulting Employee

Published On 04/10/2017

Ric Flair’s party was promptly cut short Sunday night after the wrestling legend was tossed from an Indiana bar, reportedly for hurling insults at an employee.

A source told Pro Wrestling Sheet that Flair, 68, was bounced from Fort Wayne’s The Deck at the Gas House for allegedly calling the bartender a “fat ass.”

An unnamed employee from the establishment told The Indianapolis Star the WWE Hall of Famer acted “like a moron.”

Patrons noted on Twitter that this all happened in a matter of 5 minutes.

Flair had yet to address the incident publicly as of Monday morning.

