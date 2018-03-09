Ric Flair Lands Another Movie Role, Why WWE Live Events In Canada Were Cancelled

– Now that the WWE has announced the “Greatest Royal Rumble” event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27th, the sports entertainment is rescheduling their events in Saint John, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia that were slated for that weekend. Tickets for these events never went on sale.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has signed on to make his feature film acting debut. Flair will play the president of a pro wrestling promotion in an R-rated movie titled Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit.

It has also been revealed that Flair also has a role in the upcoming film Easter, which will see release this December. The film stars Glenn Close, Carl Weathers, Joe Leland and Reginald VelJohnson.